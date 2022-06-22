Top news developments in Karnataka on June 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

JD (S) Supremo H D Devegowda and KPCC President D K Shivakumar with others take part in a protest rally demanding the withdrawal of revised textbooks in Bengaluru on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to hold a meeting with Education Minister and officials of the department over textbook revision controversy today, following more objections being raised over the contents of the books.

2. IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing brand, opens its store in Nagasandra to public today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sweden’s Ambassador to India Klas Molin to participate. The event is at Manjunath Nagar, Nagasandra, Tumkur Road.

3. Federation of Karnataka State NGOs, Karnataka Border Area Development Authority and Sumangali Seva Ashrama are jointly organising a State-level NGO convention. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in which Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Centre, Shobha Karandlaje, will also participate and will inaugurate the women entrepreneurs fair. The event is at Gandhi Bhavan Auditorium, Kumara Krupa Road, 11 a.m.

4. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja Yuva Sangeethotsava programme will feature a flute recital by Karthik K. Bharadwaj, who will be accompanied by Sumukh Chandra on violin, Amogh Kaipa on mridangam and Koushal K. Hebbar on ghatam. The music concert will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m

5. Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt's new building at Prakash Nagar was inaugurated by pontiff of Mantralayam Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Subudendu Thirta, early this morning. Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Justice Srishananda, Judge, Karnataka High Court, are expected to participate in the evening programme at mutt premises in Prakash Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation to hold a series of meetings in different taluks of Kodagu to resolve public grievances. They will also highlight measures taken to handle power outages during monsoon rains which tend to be intense in the district.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Forest department begins the drive of planting bamboo saplings on river banks from Kuloor in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. The drive is being taken up in the Mangaluru Forest Range to protect river banks from soil erosion. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd will plant saplings on Lady Hill, Urwa Mariamma Temple Road in Mangaluru.

2. V Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, will hold a meeting with Mangaluru City Corporation officials and District in-charge Secretary V Ponnuraj at 4 p.m. in Mangaluru.

From North Karnataka

1. Press conference on a film being made on Mahadeva Doni, a freedom fighter. Then a 11-year-old boy, Mahadeva was killed in police firing during a protest as part of the Quit India Movement in Hubballi.

2. Mallikarjun Pujari, district president of Backward Classes wing of Congress, will address a media conference at party office in Kalaburagi on new party appointments.