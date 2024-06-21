1. On International Yoga Day, several events are being held in Bengaluru and elsewhere. The Department of Ayush and Department of Health and Family Welfare jointly held the 10th International Yoga Day on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society” this morning, attended by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao and others participated in a programme in front of Vidhana Soudha. In Mysuru, a key centre for yoga, an event was held in front of the palace. Chief Minsiter is articipating in an event at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagal.

2. Among other events, Bureau of Indian Standards organised an awareness and yoga session for 82 students of the Standards Club-GPS Institute of Agriculture, and Government PU College, Adugodi, at S-VYASA Deemed-to-be-University. Shankara Ashtanga Yoga Trust celebrated Mysuru’s legacy of yoga, a tribute to the patronage of Wadiyar kings, with a lecture by Rajachandra Urs, son-in-law of Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, at Shankara Ashtanga Yoga Trust, Jayanagar. Arogya Mandira Trust organised a yoga practice and lecture by Chandrashekar Jagiradar. At Bengaluru City University, yoga guru and founder of Yoga Gangothri N. Aradhya participated in the event.

3. Murder of Renukaswamy: Actor Darshan’s police custody extended while some of his associates have been remanded to judicial custody.

4. NXG Food Safety Works Private Limited is holding India Food Safety Conclave on the theme ‘Connecting India for safer food’. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated. Dr. Srinivas K., Commissioner, Food Safety, Public Health Institute, was among the keynote speakers. The inaugural event was held at Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main Road, Domlur, from 9 a.m.

5. Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform (KILPAR) and Vivekananda College of Law, Bengaluru, are jointly organising a national seminar on “Protection of human rights by environmental law”. G.S. Sangreshi, Principal Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights, inaugurated the event at 9.30 a.m. on the college premises, 3rd Cross, Maruthi Extension, Gayathrinagar.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Forest Department has introduced online booking for trekking to Kudremukh and Netravati peaks inside Kudremukh National Park. It will be effective from June 25.

2. Konkan Railway takes various safety measures for smooth running of trains during monsoon on Konkan Railway line.

From south Karnataka

1. University of Mysore is holding a national conference on academic publishing and artificial intelligence.

2. Mandya District Employment Exchange will host a job mela in Mandya.

From north Karnataka

Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba, a three-day culture programme, begins today at Raichur.

