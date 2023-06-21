June 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to leave for Delhi. He will be meeting President Draupadi Murmu and a few Union Ministers. Though billed a courtesy visit, it is said to be aimed at pushing Karnataka’s case for buying rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI), which has refused to sell grains to Karnataka citing policy issues. Congress government in Karnataka has promised to give 10 kg of free rice to all BPL families from July 1, but FCI not selling rice has proved a big impediment. FCI’s refusal has turned into a political controversy with Congress calling it an effort to scuttle a popular scheme. Meanwhile, Karnataka is trying to buy rice from States that have excess rice production.

2. Today is is the ninth yoga day. Many government and non-governmental organisations, besides educational institutions, have organised special events. The main event was organised early in the morning by the Ayush Department and Health Department on the steps of Vidhana Soudha with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao as guests. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will be screening a documentary on ‘History of yoga - the path of my ancestors’ in the auditorium, NGMA premises, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar, from 11.30 a.m.

3. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar is holding another meeting today as part of his ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative.

From south Karnataka

Yoga Day gets special focus in Mysuru, which is regarded as the yoga capital of Karnataka with people coming from far and near to yoga institutions in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations in this heritage city in 2022. As every year, this year too, the main event is in front of the Mysuru palace, and is organised by the district administration and Ayush Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

From north Karnataka

Hubballi-based Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said that it will go ahead with Karnataka bandh against power tariff hike on June 22 despite an appeal by the Chief Minister to shelve the plan.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurated district-level International Yoga Day at Town Hall in Mangaluru. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao participated in the Yoga Day event in Udupi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.