Top news developments in Karnataka on June 21, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Mysore Palace, in Mysuru, on June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. On the second day of his two-day visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 8th International Yoga Day (IYD) event in Mysuru, a city known as a centre for yoga training that attracts thousands from across the world. This was the lead event for similar events that were held in 75 historical places across India. He later walked through the digital yoga exhibition in Mysuru, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

2. High Court of Karnataka and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, in Association with Advocate’s Association, organised ‘Yoga for Humanity’. It was inaugurated by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, in the court premises at 6.45 a.m.

3. Central Reserve Police, Bengaluru, had organised Yoga Day with Tejaswi Surya, Member of Parliament, and Rajesh Khurana, Inspector General of Police, Karnataka and Kerala CRPF, Bengaluru, at Lalbagh at 7 a.m.

4. Bangalore University had organised a Yoga Day celebration at its Jnanabharathi campus. The event was inaugurated by Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Dr. Cynthia Menezes.

5. Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, has organised a special lecture at 12 noon. The programme will be inaugurated by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, and will be held at the conference Hall, Vidhana Soudha.

6. National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is presenting a programme titled ‘Navagraha’ as part of Yoga Day celebrations in which Yamini Muthanna, along with senior dancers and yoga practitioners, will participate at 6 p.m. #49, NGMA premises, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar.

7. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja’s Yuva Sangeethotsava programme today will feature Bangalore M. Nishanth presenting vocal recital. He will be accompanied by Sindhu Putturaya on violin, Rakshith Sharma K.R. on mridangam and Pravan Datta on morsing. The music concert will be held at Gayana Samaj premises on K.R. Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day exhibition on traditional Indian utensils and equipment begins at St Agnes College in Mangaluru, 10 a.m.

2. Over 2,000 students participate in mass yoga practice at Alva’s College in Moodbidri. International Yoga Day celebrated in several places in Mangaluru, Udupi, Karkala and Sullia.

3. V. Ponnuraj, Secretary in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, to meet Commissioners and town planning officials of Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority, at 3 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Nine people injured in accident in Sarthabad near Kalaburagi early this morning.

2. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to redress public grievances at Afzalpur taluk office as part of extended village stay programme.

3. Yadgir district administration launches Krishi Abhiyan to take schemes to farmers’ door steps.