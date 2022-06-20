Top news developments in Karnataka on June 20,2022

People gather near Mehkri Circle in Bengaluru to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakar Jain

June 20, 2022 12:27 IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts his two-day visit to Karnataka today. In Bengaluru, today, he is set to inaugurate a slew of developmental works.

2. Along the route of Prime Minister’s convoy, several traffic diversions have been put in place.

3. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja Yuva Sangeethotsaava programme will feature vocal recital by Abhishek N.S, accompanied by Archana Marate on violin, Pavan Madhav Masoor on mridangam and ghatam by Srinidhi R Koundinya. The programme will be held at Gayana Samaja premises on K R Road between 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru is getting set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit late in the evening today, and for his participation in the Yoga Day tomorrow. Today, he will be addressing a public meeting late in the evening. He will lay the foundation stone for yard expansion of Mysuru railway station and coaching terminal at Naganahalli, inaugurate the Centre for Excellence at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing.

From north Karnataka

1. Pranavananda Swami, national president of Arya Ediga Mahamandali, to launch indefinite hunger protest in Kalaburagi demanding State Government lift ban on toddy tapping.

2. Police to keep a watch on call for protests against Agnipath in Belagavi.

3. Forest Minister Umesh Katti to inaugurate Tree Park in Khanapur.

4. Transport Minister and Ballari In-charge B. Sreeramulu to inaugurate an awareness programme on industrial policy 2020-25 in Ballari.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Forest Department officials and environmentalists make spot visits to save trees from being cut down for widening National Highway between Mangaluru and Moodbidri, at 11 a.m.

2. Nagarika Horata Samithi, Jokatte, to protest demanding repair of Mangaluru Special Economic Zone Corridor Road, at 10 am.