1. Police custody of Kannada actor Darshan and other accused, in the murder of Renukaswamy, will end today. They will be produced in court.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will perform bhumi pooja for installation of a statue of goddess Bhuvaneshwari on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is considered the deity representing the Kannada identity, and is called Kannada thaayi (mother). The statue will be built at a cost of ₹23 crore along the road inside the Soudha complex to celebrate 50 years of the State’s renaming as Karnataka, earlier called Mysore State.

3. The opposition BJP is continuing its protest against fuel price hike. Today, protests are planned in all district centres against hike in sales tax on fuel by the State Government, resulting in increased price of petrol and diesel in Karnataka.

4. Department of Commerce, Soundarya Institute of Management and Science, in association with the Department of Commercial Taxes, is organising a workshop on “Recent amendments in GST” today. Smitha Patil and Vivek, Assistant Commissioners of Commercial Taxes, are the guest speakers. The event will be held in the Ocarina seminar hall, Soundarya Institute premises, Hesarghatta Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. “Living in the past, dancing in the present, Sattriya dance tradition of Assam”, an illustrated lecture demonstration by Anwesa Mahanta will be held at Bangalore International Centre, No. 7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage, from 7 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru ZP CEO and district police conduct Jana Spandana programme to redress public grievances.

From north Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate at Yoga Ratna Award programme at Jindal township, Toranagal, in Ballari district, at 6.30 p.m.