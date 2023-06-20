June 20, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

1. Congress in Karnataka is set to stage demonstrations in all districts against the BJP-led Central government for denying rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme, which offers 10 kg rice to each member of a family living below the poverty line. The government has been scouting for rice after Food Corporation of India refused to sell it to Karnataka for the scheme. Congress has called it a ‘deliberate attempt to scuttle the scheme’ fearing that its success would give the party an advantage ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, Punjab came forward to help Karnataka in implementing the scheme.

2. It has been a rainy day in Bengaluru. What began as a cloudy day has progressed to intermittent rains.

3. With cases of underage girls hopping on to buses, given that bus travel for women is now free, being reported from some parts of Karnataka, Child Welfare Trust has written a letter to Chief Minister demanding parental consent be made mandatory while issuing passes to minor girls.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath inaugurates International Blood Donors’ Day, organized by Indian Red Cross Society, at SDM College of Business Management in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. Mayor’s election is scheduled in Hubballi at 3 pm. today. BJP is likely to retain power unless Congress poaches councillors.

2. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge to meet kin of police constable who was crushed to death by a tractor carrying illegally extracted sand in Kalaburagi.

