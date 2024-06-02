1. The stage is set for holding Elections to the Legislative Council from teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies on Monday.

2. Congress legislature party meeting to be held today.

3. The final day’s Triphal Diversity show — an exhibition of new varieties of mango, jackfruit and banana — organised by ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research in collaboration with National Research Centre on Banana, Trichy, will be held today at Hessaraghatta campus of ICAR-IIHR premises from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

4. Vaidehi Abhimani Balaga is holding a seminar on three works of writer Vaidehi today. Critic Dr. Basavaraj Kalgudi will inaugurate the seminar that will be held at B.M. Sri Prathistana, III Main Road, N.R. Colony, at 10 a.m.

5. Studies in Indian Epigraphy, History and Culture (collected papers of Dr,. Shrinivas Ritti) will be released today. Dr. T.S. Ravishankar, former Director (Epigraphy), ASI, Mysuru, will release the book. Dr. Shreenand Bapat, Registrar, Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, will speak on the book. The programme will be held in the Centenary Hall, 2nd Floor, The Mythic Society, Nrupathunga Road, at 11 a.m.

6. SAPTHAK, Bangalore, will present a music programme titled “Swara Sandhya” today. The programme will begin with a vocal concert by Tharini Nagarkar, from the USA. She will be accompanied by Meghashyam Keshav on tabla, and Madhusoodan Bhat on harmonium. It will be followed by another vocal concert by Poornima Bhat Kulkarni. She will be accompanied by Sagar Bharathraj on tabla, and Ashwin Walawalkar on harmonium. The event will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture, Sri B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, from 5.30 p.m.

7. BNM Institute of Technology in association with Vikasana Foundation held BNM Cycle Street today to mark World Environment Day and Cycle Day. Indian Cricketer Prasidh Krishna was the chief guest. Narayan Rao R. Maanay, Trustee, B.N.M. Charities and Chairman, Governing Body, BNMIT, presided over the event that was held at the BNM campus in Banashankari II Stage at 6.30 a.m.

8. Stage Bengaluru troupe will present its Kannada drama Lockout alla knockout today. The play is written by M.S. Narasimhamurthy and design and direction by Mahesh Kumar. The event will take place at Kalagrama, Nagarbhavi at 7.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP leader and former Minister B. Sriramulu will address a press conference at his residence in Ballari at 11.00 a.m. He is likely to speak on Valmikhi Corporation scam and Tribal Welfare Minister B. Nagendra’s involvement in it.

2. Officers begin preparations for possible floods in the monsoon season.

3. Agriculture Department officers in Yadgir conducted campaign to create awareness among farmers about substandard sowing seeds especially cotton.

From Mysuru

4. Chamundi Challenge Cyclothon is being organised as part of World Environment Month celebrations by Builders Association of India Mysuru centre

5. Press conference by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag regarding arrangements for counting slated for Tuesday

From Mangaluru

1. The three-day and the fifth edition of Indian Open of Surfing which is underway at Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru comes to an end today at 11.30 a.m.

2. Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority identifies 86 villages as flood prone and 73 locations as landslide prone, says Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan.

3. MESCOM suffers ₹9.63 crore loss due to damage to electric poles, transformers and power supply lines due to pre-monsoon thunderstorm.

4. All set for Legislative Council elections in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi tomorrow. Both the BJP and the Congress face rebels in South West Graduates’ Constituency while the BJP faces the rebel in South West Teachers’ Constituency.