Top news developments in Karnataka on June 2, 2023

1. The State Cabinet is meeting today amid high expectations on a decision to implement the five pre-poll ‘guarantees’ given by the Congress before elections. While the Finance Department on Wednesday provided multiple options to implement these guarantees through a presentation to the Council of Ministers, the final contours would be known on Friday. Will the guarantees be aligned with the Budget or launched before the Budget is likely to be known.

2. Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan is organising district-level Yuva Utsav 2023. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will inaugurate the event at MES Institute of Management, Vidyavihara, 25/1, 17th Main, 2nd Block, Rajajinagar, at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. In yet another ‘moral policing’ incident which took place on the Someshwar beach, near Ullal in Mangaluru at about 7.20 p.m. on June 1, three male college students who were with three college girls — all from Kerala — were attacked by a group of people suspecting the boys as Muslims and the girls as Hindus. The attackers are absconding. Police has formed two teams to secure the accused, says Police Commissioner. The boys were admitted to a hospital.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravikumar inaugurated a workshop organised by the New Mangalore Port Authority on the topic ‘maritime adversities’ in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. R. D. Tripathi, Environment Advisor, Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is among the guest speakers.

3. Dakshina Kannada police are holding a meeting of SC and ST community leaders to address the grievances of the two communities in the office of Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada in Mangaluru, 11 a.m.

4. The Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will felicitate Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader at the Town Hall in Mangaluru at 4 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. State government has decided to permanently close the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agricultural and Cultural Association office, constituted during the BJP government.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha is holding meeting with Airport Authority of India on expansion of Mysuru airport for which the Basavaraj Bommai government had sanctioned ₹320 crores.

