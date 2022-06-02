Top news developments in Karnataka on June 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Textbook controversy in Karnataka is taking twists and turns every day, with various groups raising objections to parts of the revised books on multiple grounds. Today, well-known writer S.L. Bhyrappa, a vocal right-wing sympathiser, is holding a press conference in Mysuru on the issue. Meanwhile, a press meet is also being held by Basava Mantapa on textbook revision in Hubballi.

2. Congress’s Karnataka unit begins two-day Chintan Shivir today.

3. With a day left for withdrawal of nominations, the tussle over fourth seat to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka continues.

4. Petitions Committee to inspect Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout today to assess the progress made by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in providing basic amenities.

5. Smadja and Smadja, a strategic advisory firm, is organising the inaugural edition of the India Global Innovation Connect in association with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, at Hotel Conrad.

6. Bangalore Lalithakala Parishad and Ramasudha Charitable Trust are organising Dr. H. Narasimiah Memorial Cultural festival with a music performance by Puttur Narasimha Nayak and party at Dr. H.N. Kalakshetra, 7th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. A job drive is being conducted today at Virajpet by various government departments

2. District administration in Mysuru to conduct an awareness drive on schizophrenia through a rally. Deputy Commissioner will inaugurate.

From coastal Karnataka

1. National Green Tribunal, Southern Bench, imposes penalty on Adani-Udupi Power Corporation Ltd, Nandikur, Udupi, for violating environmental laws.

2. Press meet by U Basavaraj, Secretary, Karnataka unit of the CPI (M), regarding holding State committee meeting of the party in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. Members of mosque idgah committee submit land records of the Shahi Masjid in Belagavi. BJP MLA Abhay Patil alleged that it was built after demolition of a temple.

2. ACB catches Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shankarappa Vanikyal red-handed when he was accepting bribe.

3. CID arrests two more in PSI recruitment scam.