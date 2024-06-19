1. City police, investigating the murder of Renukaswamy allegedly by Darshan and his associates, seized three two-wheelers from the R.R. Nagar residence of the actor on June 18. The three two-wheelers were allegedly used by the accused for logistics on June 8 and later to dispose the body.

2. The government has undertaken a State-wide campaign to ensure adherence to Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011. The Chief Minister’s Office has told those who spot violations to tag @osd_cmkarnataka with their complaint.

3. Social Welfare Department and the Association of Residential Education Institutions in Karnataka will jointly facilitate students who have performed well in SSLC and PUC in 2024 examinations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the programme that is being held at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan on Millers Road in Vasanth Nagar, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Department of Industries and Commerce and Invest Karnataka Forum will jointly launch Invest karnataka 2025 and VentruRISE Startup challenge today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil will participate. The programme will be held in Mysore Hall, Hotel ITC Gardenia, at 6 p.m.

5. Naveddu Nilladiddare is holding a press conference on former CM B.S. Yediyurappa being accused in a POCSO case.

6. The first annual convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru, will be held today. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, will preside over the convocation. Dr. C. Rangarajan, former RBI governor and former Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus, Main Road, Nagarbhavi, at 11.30 a.m.

7. Karnataka Science and Technology Academy is organising a three-day national conference on stable management of groundwater for water stability from today. Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju will inaugurate. The programme will be held on the academy premises, Major Unnikrishnan Road, near Doddabettahalli Layout bus stand, Yelahanka, at 10.30 a.m.

8. Chanakya University is launching Chanakya Centre for Sustainability today. Prashanth Prakash, founding partner, Accel, Bengaluru, and Nithin Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha, Bengaluru, will launch the centre. Hari K. Marar, Managing Director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited, will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main Road, Domlur, II Stage, at 3.45 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru University holds first meeting of its academic council for 2024-25 academic year. The Vice-Chancellor P. L. Dharma presides over, 11 a.m.

2. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur commissions e-autorickshaws purchased by Mangaluru City Corporation for collecting solid waste from houses built on narrow roads and lanes, 10.30 a.m.

3. Mangaluru City Corporation felicitates Captain Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament elect from Dakshina Kannada, and Ivan D’Souza, MLC-elect, 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurates Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Day in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Anganwadi workers will hold a protest in Kalaburagi to oppose Education Department’s move to start Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in government primary schools.

2. The last general body meeting of mayor of HDMC in Dharwad today at 10.30 a.m.