Top news developments in Karnataka on June 19, 2023 

June 19, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Rekalmardi village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district were admitted to RIMS after consuming contaminated water in May 26, 2023. Karnataka government to test water in all drinking water supply schemes in rural areas in the wake of several episodes of water contamination. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

1. Press conference by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda at Vikasa Soudha, 10.30 am  

2. Samasti Drama Troupe will present Mukkam Post Bombilavadi, directed by Ravindra Pujari, at Bangalore Lalithakala Parishath, National College premises in Jayanagar, from 6.30 p.m. 

From north Karnataka 

1. 41st Convocation of Gulbarga University is being held today. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will participate in the programme being held at the university at 11 am. 

2. Government to take up testing of water in all drinking water supply schemes in rural areas in the wake of recent episodes of water contamination.

3. Labour Minister Santosh Lad to visit Hubli KIMS hospital today. 

From South Karnataka 

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Sinha to attend first meeting of the newly-constituted Telecom Advisory Committee of BSNL, Mysuru. 

2. Sapling distribution programme to be held to mark start of the 5th year of Green Mysuru tree plantation drive. 

From coastal Karnataka 

1. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner seeks release of ₹59.5 lakh from the government for immediate stone wall protection works to prevent sea erosion on Ullal, Uchchila and Batpady beaches. 

2. Civic reception for Speaker U.T. Khader, Town Hall, 11 am. 

3. Press conference by former minister B. Ramanath Rai at 10 am. 

