1. Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy will meet officials of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company today in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Janata Dal (S) to lay a siege to Vidhana Soudha to protest against hike in prices of petrol and diesel.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review progress of Departments of ST Welfare and Youth Empowerment & Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, is organising free angioplasty and angiography camp today. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Main OPD Block, Ground Floor, St. John’s Medical College Hospital, Koramangala, at 9 a.m.

5. Bangalore International Centre is holding a talk on India’s Defence and Security imperatives by Ambassador Sujan R. Chinoy and Vikram Limsay, Business Strategist, Columnist and Entrepreneur. Entry free (on first-come-first-serve basis). The programme will be held on the BIC premises on 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. State Government to celebrate centenary of All India Congress session in Belagavi held in 1924.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Ballari unit of BJP will organise a march from Ediga Hostel at 11 a.m., and stage a demonstration at Royal Circle to oppose fuel price hike.

3. BJP activists Shivaling Hallimani and Shivaputra will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

4. Bazaar movie team members Chandru and Pushpa will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Mega awareness campaign on dengue in 1,718 schools and colleges in Dharwad district at 10.30 a.m.

6. Union Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy to participate in PM Kisan Samman convention in Dharwad at 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Governor to inaugurate three-day yoga olympiad hosted by Regional Institute of Education, Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

2. BJP to hold a demonstration against fuel price hike in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru.

3. Minister for Agriculture and in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy to visit KRS reservoir and inspect ongoing works at Visvesvaraya canal.

4. Press conference by farmers’ leader Kurubur Shantakumar.

From coastal Karnataka

Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, celebrates 39th Foundation Day. Nataraja Karaba, Professor (Plant Physiology), University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru delivers the foundation day address. K. B. Hebbar, Director, Central Plantation Crops and Research Institute, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Science), ICAR, Delhi, will address the gathering, 10 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

Related stories A conference that delves into the science of wildlife ecology