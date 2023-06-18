Top news developments in Karnataka on June 18, 2023

June 18, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is meeting Archbishop Dr Peter Machado at his residence in Bengaluru today at 6.45 p.m. The Mythic Society is organizing a lecture on “Rigvedadalli Dhoomakethugalu“ by Prof. Veeranarayana N.K. Pandurangi, Dean, Vedanta Bodhakavarga, Karnataka Sanskrit University and a lecture on Bharatiya mattu paschatya Itihasa adyayandalli bedha abedhagalu by Prof. S. Nagaraju, The Mythic Society premises on Narupathunga Road, from 11 a.m. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present a vocal concert by Sikkil C. Gurucharan today. He will be accompanied by B.K. Raghu on violin, Ranjini Siddanthi Venkatesh on mridangam and Omkar G. Rao on ghatam. The programme will be held at Lecture Hall 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical college campus, Koramangala, entry from Gate 2, at 4.15 p.m. Pravara Theatre will present a documentary play “Annana Nenapu“ today. It is written by K.P. Poornachandra Tejasvi, design and direction by Hanu Ramasanjeeva. It will be held at K.H. Kala Soudha in Hanumantha Nagar at 7 p.m. A Kannada play Kaamaropigal based on Panchavati part of Ramayana directed by Ganesh Mandarthi will be staged at Rangashankara, No. 36/2, 8th Cross, 2nd Phase, J.P. Nagar, at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

Press meet by social activist Umesh Mudnal on illegal occupation of government land by private persons in Yadgir district. Various NGOs in Goa will oppose Mahadayi river basin projects in Karnataka. Protest rally in Panjim today at 12 p.m. The Hindu Career Counselling event is being held at Doddappa Appa auditorium in Kalaburagi at 10 a.m.

From Mysuru

Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra interacts with judicial officials of the Mysuru District Court on the Role of Lokayukta Institution and Legal Services Authority in Public Administration. As Centre gives administrative nod for development of Chamundi Hills under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, opposition to the project and to “Save Chamundi Hills“ is set to intensify; former Mayor B.L.Bhyrappa convenes a press meet to oppose the scheme. Paediatricians discuss emerging IBD disease among children at a conference in Mysuru.

From Mangaluru

The 10 km battered NH 75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli sports a completely new look; road users hope it lasts till the four-lane work is completed on the stretch. Palakkad Railway Division’s Passenger Amenity Committee assures Railway activists that new platforms 4 and 5 work at Mangaluru Central will be completed by July end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT