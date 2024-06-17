1. BJP is staging a statewide protest against hike in petrol and diesel prices today.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is addressing a press conference today.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is participating in Bakrid prayers at Chamarajapet Idgah.

4. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is being felicitated today in Bengaluru.

5. APS College of Engineering will hold valedictory session of symposium on women empowerment — From vision to action — today. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Prof. N. Ananthachar Auditorium, APS Education Trust’s premises in N.R. Colony at 11 a.m.

6. Kristu Jayanti College is organising the 50th edition of ‘Vichaarmanthan: An Interaction with Global and Indian Visionaries’. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will be the chief guest. A book titled ‘Bharat’s Brilliant Stateswoman: Anandiben Patel, leading with Grace’, written by S.C. Sharma, former NAAC Director, and Fr. Dr. Augustine George, principal, Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous), will be released. The programme will be held on the college campus at K. Narayanapura, Kothanur, at 2.30 p.m.

7. Jayaa Foundation will present ‘Achintya - a choreographic exploration of humankind’s search for truth’ by Deeksha Kumar. The programme will be held at Bangalore International Centre, Teri Complex, 4th Main, 2nd Cross, Domlur 2nd Stage, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP to hold protest against fuel tax hike in front of Belagavi DC office at 12 noon, in Yadgir at 11 a.m.

2. With a large number of cases of suspected dengue being reported, Dharwad district administration has decided to hold a mega awareness campaign from June 18.

From south Karnataka

1. Press conference by NCERT director regarding national yoga olympiad to be conducted at Regional Institute of Education in Mysuru from June 18 to 20.

BJP Women’s Wing to felicitate newly elected Mysore MP Yaduveer

From coastal Karnataka

1. BJP to celebrate winning Lok Sabha elections in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi seats, and Legislative Council elections in South West Graduates’ constituency. The victorious candidates will be felicitated, 6 pm.

2. BJP is set to hold protests in Udupi against hike in sales tax for diesel and petrol, 11.30 a.m.

