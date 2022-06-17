Top news developments in Karnataka on June 17, 2022

The Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samiti, Surathkal, has sought scrapping of the toll gate near the National Institute of Technology on NH 66. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

June 17, 2022 10:56 IST

1. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting raids on officials in various locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Early reports say raids are in 80 locations on properties of 21 officials.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting Delhi for a day to participate in GST council meeting.

3. Day 2 of CET exams today, with physics and chemistry papers. Day 1 had maths and biology.

4. Department of Water Resources is organising a two-day meeting regarding World Bank-assisted National Hydrology project. It was inaugurated this morning at The Lalith Ashok. in Bengaluru

5. International Indian Folk Art Gallery, Australia, is organising exhibition and a workshop on endangered folk arts of India, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, 10 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Protest march in Mysuru by Congress against BJP’s misuse of constitutional bodies against Congress leaders.

From north Karnataka

1. Hyderabad-Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary Sharanu Pappa to address media on the demand for healthcare facilities in Kalaburagi.

2. National seminar on sustainable food production at UAS, Dharwad

From coastal Karnataka

1. Toll Gate Virodhi Horata Samithi media meet to press for removal of toll gate on National Highway 66 at Surathkal, 3.30 p.m.

2. Press meet by Mangaluru chapter of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists.

3. Shobha B. G., Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority, inaugurates an interactive programme on problems being faced by children.