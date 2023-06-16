June 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

1. Following Food Corporation of India’s refusal to sell rice to Karnataka for Anna Bhagya scheme, the State Government is set to approach rice-growing States to help start the scheme to give 10 kg rice per head to BPL families free, on July 1.

2. Rohit Chakratirtha, who headed the committee that revised school textbooks during the BJP-rule, said the present government has the right to revise the textbooks. The Congress government on Thursday rolled back the revisions made by the previous BJP regime, which had added lessons on Hindutva ideologues, including RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar.

3. International Electric Vehicles Expo was inaugurated by Minister for Energy, K.J. George and Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Chanakya University is organizing an interactive session on ‘Chat GPT - Putting the Potential of AI in Perspective’ by Dr. S.S. Iyengar, computational scientist. The event will be held at Viveka Sabhangana, Yuva Patha, 4, 31st Cross, 11th Main Road, 4th T Block, behind Vijaya College, Jayanagar, from 4 to 5 p.m.

5. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organizing Dr. H. Vishwanath and M.S. Indira endowment award presentation ceremony today. The award will be presented to Sowmya Putran by retired IAS officer Chiranjivi Singh. The programme will be held on the Parishat’s premises, Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet, at 5 p.m.

6. Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is inaugurating its new show ‘Gravity - the Mover and the Maker of the Universe’. Prof. B.R. Iyer, Simons Visiting Professor, International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru will inaugurate it on the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium premises on Sri T. Chowdiah Road, High Grounds, from 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy to inaugurate crushing operations at Mysugar company for the year 2023.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya will meet Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. R. Ravikumar and Udupi DC M. Kurma Rao to discuss sea erosion and issues related to fisherfolk.

2. Light music singer Puttur Narasimha Nayak to render compositions of Haridasas at ‘Dasa Ganamrutha’ programme at Ramakrishna mutt in Mangaluru. Dasa Sahitya Seva Foundation of Mangaluru will host the programme.

From north Karnataka

1. Inauguration of Inter Zonal Youth Festival of Karnataka State Law University in Hubballi this morning.

2. Farmers’ associations want the government to procure and supply grain at the district level for Anna Bhagya scheme.

