Top news developments in Karnataka on June 15, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Published - June 15, 2024 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy to visit Mandya, from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha, for the first time after joining the Union Cabinet, on June 15, 2024.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy to visit Mandya, from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha, for the first time after joining the Union Cabinet, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

1. Police to seek judicial custody of film actor Darshan and his associates in the murder of Renukaswamy. On June 14, they arrested three more persons after the trio surrendered before the police in Chitradurga. Darshan is an accused has been arrested.

2. Elders Helpline 1090 will launch a free digital literacy and cyber safety training programme for senior citizens today, to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda will inaugurate. Siddeshwara N., Director, Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held in the office of the Commissioner of Police.

3. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University to hold its first convocation. Dr. N.R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor, will today give details on toppers and future programmes of the university.

4. Dr. M.H. Marigowda Horticultural Education and Research Foundation and Alumni Association of the University of Agricultural Sciences are jointly organising a seminar on harvesting, processing and marketing of jamun and tamarind fruits. T.B. Jayachandra, Special Representative in New Delhi and Sira MLA, will inaugurate. Shalini Rajneesh, Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Alumni Association premises, University of Agricultural Sciences, Hebbal, at 10 a.m.

From north Karnataka

The body of Vijaykumar from Kalaburagi district, who died in the fire tragedy in Kuwait, will be brought back to his native village today. The 42-year-old Vijaykumar was from Sarsamba village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district. He was the one among the 45 Indians who died in the fire in a six-storey building complex in Al-Mangaf in Kuwait city on June 12.

From south Karnataka

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy makes his first visit to Mandya, from where he won, after joining the Union Cabinet. He will be offered a public reception.

From coastal Karnataka

The 42nd convocation of Mangalore University will be held today, to be attended by Karnataka Governor, Higher Education Minister, among others, at 12.15 p.m. 

Karnataka

