1. Crucial cabinet meeting has been called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today, a day after he accused Centre of conspiring to scuttle Anna Bhagya scheme, of providing 10 kg rice to BPL card-holders, by refusing to sell the required quantum of rice to Karnataka. Cabinet is expected to discuss how the government will get around the issue and start the scheme on July 1. The Cabinet will also discuss other ‘guarantees’, and the proposal to reverse some of the amendment to laws done by the previous BJP government.

2. Common Entrance Test 2023 results have been announced. Vignesh Nataraj Kumar is topper in engineering stream with 97.889% marks. As many as 2,44,345 students had appeared for the examination.

3. Elders Helpline 1090 and Elderline 14567 (National Helpline for Senior Citizens) will observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today with a workshop on the ‘Role of Police in Combating Elder Abuse’, with special emphasis on cyber safety. Commissioner of Police B. Dayananda will be the chief guest. The workshop will be held in the conference Hall, office of the Commissioner of Police, #1, Infantry Road, from 11 a.m.

3. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to hold protests in all districts demanding repeal of agri-related laws enacted by previous BJP government, which they say is ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

4. Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ Association has threatened a protest against power tariff hike, which they say is going to increase their cost of production.

5. Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) and Karnataka State Higher Education Council are jointly organizing a two-day Workshop on ‘Cyber Security and its Importance in Educational Institutions’. Col. Prof. Y.S. Siddegowda, Vice Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Dr. Rajiv Chetwani, Director, Directorate of Information Systems Program Office, ISRO, will be the chief guests. The event will be held at Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) auditorium, Major Unnikrishnan Road, Doddabettahalli Layout, Vidyaranyapura, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. BNM Institute of Technology is holding EVolve - 36-hour Hackathon in association with IBM India. Mona Bhardwaj, CSR Leader for Academia - India, IMB India, will be the chief guest. The event is being held on the BNM Institute of Technology premises, 27th Cross, 12th Main, Banashankari 2nd Stage, at 10 a.m.

7. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, Bengaluru, is organizing Er. B.R. Manickam memorial lecture - 7, on Imagineering Bengaluru by Naresh V. Narasimhan, architect and creative entrepreneur. The programme will be on The Institution of Engineers (India) premises on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5.30 p.m.

8. Dhrushya (R) will present its Kannada play “Poli Kitti” today. Designed and directed by Dakshayani Bhat A, the play will be performed at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 7 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep R. Jain to announce arrests in house-break and theft cases in the recent past

2. Mangaluru-based youth manufactures edible tea cups to mitigate use of plastic.

From south Karnataka

1. Nehru Yuva Kendra to hold district-level youth festival, Mysore MP Pratap Simha to inaugurate.

2. Mandya University’s Apple Laboratory is to be inaugurated by MLA Ravikumar today.

From north Karnataka

Lingayat Veerashaiva seers to meet at Moorusavir mutt in Hubballi to deliberate on reservation demand.

