Top news developments in Karnataka on June 15, 2022

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administers oath of office to new Lokayukta Justice B S Patil in Bengaluru on June 15, 2022.

June 15, 2022 11:24 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Results of four Legislative Council seats of Karnataka — two each from teachers’ and graduates’ — will be announced today. Counting of votes in Mysuru and Belagavi.

2. Justice B.S. Patill will take charge as the new Lokayukta of Karnataka today. The post has been vacant since January. He was sworn in by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lay foundation stone and inaugurate various development works on Wednesday. They include - K 100 valley review, near Shanthi Nagar bus stand, inauguration of Byrasandra lake, foundation stone for multi-storey parking and inauguration of multi-storey housing building.

4. Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan to hold a press meet on CET for engineering courses starting tomorrow.

5. HelpAge India to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today with the launch of its nationwide report - “Bridge the gap: Understanding elder needs” on Wednesday.

6. Bengaluru City Police and Nightingales Medical Trust are jointly organising an awareness session on ‘Prevention of crime and abuse against elderly ‘. The event will be held at the conference Hall, Police Commissioner’s Office on Infantry Road. 11.30 am. Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime and Central, Bengaluru City Police, K.S. Latha Kumari, Director, Department for the Empowerment of Differently abled and Senior Citizens, will preside over the programme. Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar, Senior Psychiatrist and founder of Samadhana, will be the guest of honour.

7. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, will be presenting an eight-day workshop on Madhubani painting from June 15 to 22 in two sessions. Renowned artists from Bihar — Amit Kumar Dutt, Rahul Kumar Yadav, Prabhat Kumar Dutta and Amisha — will be conducting the workshop. B.K.S. Varma, painter, will inaugurate the workshop. The event will be held at KRG Hall, No. 43, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at 11 a.m.

8. CMR University, Eco Youth Startup Summit, Rain Matter Foundation and B.PAC will hold a press conference to launch Eco Youth Startup competition and summit, GoNative, Lavelle Road, 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Textbook controversy: Protest march by Congress leaders and writers from Kuppali, birth place of writer Kuvempu, to Thirthahalli.

2. Road and beautification works taken up in Mysuru ahead of PM’s visit to be inspected today by District Minister and officials.

From north Karnataka

1. A press conference by Pranavananda Swami, Kalyana Karnataka Ediga Horata Kendra Samiti, regarding launch of hunger strike if State Government fails to lift ban on toddy tapping.

2. Aam Aadmi Party youth wing press conference today regarding alleged misuse of power in Kalyana karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

3. A 24-hour protest by Karnataka Asmita Janandolana, District Congress Committee, demanding withdrawal of revised syllabus.

From coastal Karnataka

Public hearing in Mangaluru on tree cutting for National Highway 169 widening between Mangaluru and Karkala, at 11 am.