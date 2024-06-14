1. Karnataka police may move to arrest former Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa in the POCSO case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old, depending on the outcome of the two separate petitions in the High Court of Karnataka. One petition seeks anticipatory bail and another stay of the investigation and for quashing of the complaint by claiming that he was ‘falsely implicated’. Both these petitions are listed for hearing on June 14. On June 13, a POCCSO special court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

2. One of the key accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, in which actor Darshan and his close friend Pavithra Gowda have been arrested, has reportedly confessed to the crime and is reportedly prepared to become an approver. If this comes through, it will pose a big setback for Darshan, sources said.

3. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated “Green Bengaluru” initiative under Brand Bengaluru at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Cubbon Park this morning.

4. K-RIDE is organising a public consultation on the Bangalore Suburban Rail Project, which proposes to cut 32,572 trees. The event will be held at Anugraha Community Hall, M.G. Railway Colony, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. Indian Red Cross Society, Government of Karnataka and MLA Academy of Higher Learning College jointly organised World Blood Donor Day this morning. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated the programme. Deputy Commissioner K.A. Dayanand was the chief guest.

6. Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy is organising a workshop on social justice leadership training today. Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and retired Judge of Karnataka High Court Justice Nagamohan Das to participate. The programme is being held at the National Law School of India University, Nagarbhavi, from 10 a.m.

7. National Centre for Biological Sciences is organising the Indian Wildlife Ecology conference - a three-day event from today. The inaugural session will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., followed by a series of sessions all day long.

8. Institute of Health Management Research is organising the HealthTech Academia summit - Harnessing AI and Data Science in Healthcare today. It will also launch a new AICTE-approved programme Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Healthcare, at Capitol Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road at 2.30 p.m.

9. Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present Yuva Sangeethotsava 2024 - vocal duet by R.V. Akshay and R.V. Abhishek and party. The concert will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in Mysuru on a two-day visit.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur to review preparedness of Mangaluru City Corporation to face emergency situations during monsoon.

From north Karnataka

Union minister Pralhad Joshi to arrive in Hubballi today, first time after being inducted into ministry. He will be welcomed by the local unit of the BJP.