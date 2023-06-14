June 14, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold a series of meetings with various departments ahead of budget presentation on July 7. It will be his 14th budget. All eyes are on this year’s budget given the five ‘guarantees’ of the Congress government, and their financial implication.

2. Industry bodies have opposed the recent power tariff revision, contending that the hike in tariff will potentially make their going tough.

3. Garment workers, who used private transport, seem to be slowly shifting to BMTC to avail of free bus ride scheme for women. This is a large segment, as the garment workforce is 5-lakh strong, and mostly comprises women.

4. Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka branch, will observe World Blood Donor Day today on the theme ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often’. V. Sumangala, Director, State Research and Training Centre, Government of Karnataka, will inaugurate the event to be held on IRCS premises on Race Course Road, at 11 a.m.

5. Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing, Hebbal, is organizing a four-day free camp from today for people with aphasia (inability to comprehend or unable to formulate language because of damage to specific brain regions). It will be held on the institute’s premises, Anandagiri Extension in Hebbal from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje will hold District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Udupi, at 11 a.m.

2. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, a Union Government undertaking, will give details of its green protection drive.

From south Karnataka

Chamarajanagar district administration and zilla panchayat to conduct a one-day workshop and training on disaster management for 60 youth today.

From north Karnataka

Release of book on sculptor Venkatachalapati in Dharwad Rangayana.

