Top news developments in Karnataka on June 14, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka on June 14, 2022

1. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate ISKCON’s Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple at Vaikunta Hill, Vasanthpura, Kanakapura Road, today. The temple is said to be modelled on the the Tirupati temple. Today is the last day of the President’s two-day visit to Bengaluru.

2. Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, will be releasing “people’s chargesheet” against Primary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and seek action against him regarding various -- from hijab to textbooks controversies.

3. Preparations are on for counting of votes tomorrow in the Legislative Council elections held on Monday

4. Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka State Branch, in association with University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, is celebrating World Blood Donor Day on the theme ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.’ Advocate General of Karnataka, Prabhuling K. Navadagi, will inaugurate the programme. Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka State Branch, Vijay Kumar Patil Shavantgera, will preside over the programme. The event will be held at North Block Auditorium, University of Agricultural Science, GKVK Campus, Ballari Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. Vedanta Bharathi is holding Soundarya Lahari Samarpanam programme at Chandragupta Maurya playground (Shalini Ground), Jayanagar 5th Block, from 3.30 p.m. onwards. Vidhushekhara Bharati, Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, Vedanta Bharati’s patron Shankara Bharati Swamiji, Yadathore Sri Yoganandeshwara Saraswati, Math will participate.

From north Karnataka

Karnataka Janashakthi leader Noor Sridhar to announce the schedule of the third state conference of their organisation to be held in Raichur.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada District Congress is holding Navasankalpa Shibira from today at Adyar Gardens from 10 a.m. onwards. A State-level Shibiara of the party was held recently in Bengaluru.