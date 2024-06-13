GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on June 13, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Published - June 13, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
While knowledge-based industries like IT have already been given exemption from Standing Orders for a further period of five years, despite opposition from unions, Labour Minister Santosh Lad is set to hold a meeting on the issue on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

1. The Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is meeting today for the first time after the Lok Sabha results were announced.

2. Film actor Darshan and 12 associates taken into custody in connection with murder. They were taken to the Pattanagere shed where 33-year-old Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured to death on June 8, for spot inspection. There have been protests in the native town of the victim, Chitradurga, demanding the harshest punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

3. While knowledge-based industries like IT have already been given exemption from Standing Orders for a further period of five years, despite opposition from unions, Labour Minister Santosh Lad is set to hold a meeting on the issue today.

4. ACS Student Chapter, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, is organising ACS IGNITE 2024 - catalysing innovation and empowering deep science start-up. The event, which commenced at 9.30 a.m., will be on till 5.30 p.m. at JNCASR premises in Jakkur.

5. ASSOCHAM, Southern Regional Council, is organising HR Trailblazer awards ceremony 2023 today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Radisson Blu, on Palace Road, from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. 

6. Book reading programme and discussion on the book “Wild women: Seekers, protagonists and goddesses in sacred Indian poetry” with author Arundhathi Subramanian, Vanamala Viswanatha, Ahalya Ballal and Mani Rao, at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

7. Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present Yuva Sangeethotsava 2024 with a veena concert by Charulatha Chandrasekhar. She will be accompanied by Sunaada Krishna Amai on mrudanga and Vidya Shankar B.R. on ghata. The concert will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Police E-Shala, an initiative by Ballari police for cyber crime prevention, will be inaugurated at Ballari police headquarters at 11 a.m.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

