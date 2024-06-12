1. Police will continue questioning Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been taken into custody in connection with a murder case on June 11. Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda were named prime accused in the case. The Bengaluru police are investigating the death of Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, who was allegedly tortured and murdered for harassing Ms. Gowda, a close friend of Mr. Thoogudeepa, online. The police had taken nine persons for questioning. When Darshan’s name emerged in the course of the investigation, he was also taken into custody.

2. WRI India is organising an enroute challenge - a startups event. Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

3. Today is International Day against Child Labour. Many programmes have been lined up in many parts of the State.

4. Karnataka Private Homoeopathic Medical Colleges’ Management Association is celebrating World Homoeopathy Day and organising a seminar today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will be participating as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road, Vasant Nagar, from 11 a.m.

5. Women’s organisations are holding a protest against violence against young students, women, transgenders and children, which is increasing. It will be held at Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, Gandhinagar at 11 a.m.

6. National Education Society of Karnataka and Bangalore Lalitha Kala Parishat are jointly organising Dr. H. Narasimhaiah Memorial Cultural Festival, a two-day event from today. Aaishvarya Kalanikethana, Chikkaballapur, will present a Kannada drama Sree Krishna Sandhana, directed by G.V. Prasanna Kumar. The programme will be held at National College, Jayanagar premises, from 5.30 p.m.

7. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present Yuva Sangeethotsava 2024 from today. As part of the programme, there will be a vocal concert by Smruthi Bhaskar. She will be accompanied by C.V. Shruthi on violin, Prajwal Bharadwaj on mridangam and N. Karthik Pranav on morsing. the concert will be held the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Pampa Samskrutika Mattu Samajika Kendra, on the occasion of its 18th anniversary celebrations, is presenting a Kannada drama Nataraja, directed by R,. Venkataraju. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

The last rites of sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath will be held in Mysuru today. He passed away in the city on Tuesday. The last rites will be performed at the crematorium near Chamundi foothills at 2 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok visits K. S. Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru where two BJP workers, injured in stabbing at Boliyar on Sunday night, are being treated. They were stabbed by a group after celebrating swearing-in of NDA government.

2. Minister in-charge of Udupi district Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar will hold a meeting in Udupi to review preparations for monsoon. She is visiting Udupi after three months. The Minister had stayed away from Udupi while campaigning for Congress candidates both in Lok Sabha and Legislative Council polls, inviting the wrath of Congress workers.

3. The action committee against Udupi-Kasaragod 400 kV power line will hold a demonstration protesting laying of the power line through fertile lands of Inna and surrounding villages of Karkala taluk, at Inna in Udupi district.

From north Karnataka

1. Farmers in north Karnataka allege large-scale irregularities in National Horticulture Mission scheme. They are demanding a statewide investigation.

2. All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) will protest against alleged irregularities in NEET outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari at 11 a.m. and in Dharwad at 10.30 a.m.

