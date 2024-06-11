1. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into police custody in connection with a murder case.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a series of meeting with officials of various major revenue-generating departments, including Commercial Taxes, Excise, Mines and Stamps & Registration.

3. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru city development portfolio, is holding a press conference today

4. Programme to present Chief Minister’s medal to officers and staff of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence and State Disaster Response Force will be held today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present medals, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will preside over the event that will be held at R.A. Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy on Bannerghatta Road, from 9 a.m.

5. Department of Ayush is celebrating Yogotsava today. The Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the programme that will be held at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road at 4 p.m.

6. An exhibition of cartoons by Dave Brown, British Cartoonist of The Independent, London, will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, Indian Institute of Cartoonists, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

From north Karnataka

1. Sahitya-Samskritika Utsav will be held by Kannada Sahithya Parishat at Kannada Bhavana in Kalaburagi at 4.30 p.m.

2. Sowing seeds at subsidised rates are being made available at Raita Sampark Kendras in Yadgir district.

From south Karnataka

1. Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore N.K. Lokanath and MLA Harish Gowda to attend annual day celebration of post-graduate students’ women’s hostel in Manasagangothri.

3. Second day of national conference on classical languages of India at Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL).

From coastal Karnataka

M. Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri holds press meet in Mangaluru regarding three-day jackfruit festival to be organised by the foundation in Moodbidri from June 14

