Top news developments in Karnataka on June 11, 2023

1. The Karnataka Government will launch the Shakti scheme of providing free bus travel to women in State-run buses today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the scheme in front of Vidhana Soudha at 11 a.m.

2. Carmel High School, Basaveshwara Nagar, has organised Carmel Run 2023 in three categories: Fun Run (3 km); 5 km and 10 km Timed Run; and 10 km Aarogya Bicycle Ride at Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Grounds in Vijayanagar.

3. Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by M.V. Srinivas. He will be accompanied by Nalina Mohan on violin, Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mrudanga and C.P. Vyasa Vittala on Khanjira. The concert will be held on the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road, at 5 p.m. Entry is free.

4. Bhagavatharu as part of its drama festival will present Kannada drama Mookajjiya Kanasugalu based on Shivaram Karanth’s novel and directed by Dr. B.V. Rajaram. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 7 p.m.

5. TOM Mediaas, will present “Ra Ra‘‘ their latest comedy play, written by G. Radhakrishnan, produced by Y.G. Madhuvanthii and directed by S. Sureshwar today at 4 p.m. Another play titled Lakshmi Kalyana Vaibhogami by Venniraadai Murthy and directed by YGEEM will be staged at 7 p.m. Both plays will be performed at Sri Krishnadevaraya Mandira behind Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vayyalikaval.

From North Karnataka

1. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge to flag off Shakti scheme at Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi at 12.30 p.m. Similarly, Yadgir in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Raichur in-charge Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Belagavi in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi to inaugurate the free bus travel scheme for women at the bus stands in their respective districts at 12.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru District in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa will launch Shakti scheme of free bus travel for women in the city.

2. The Hindu Career Counselling is being held today at Vidyavardhaka Engineering Colleg.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao will address a press conference in Mangaluru.

2. Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao will launch Shakthi scheme offering free travel for women in government buses, at KSRTC bus stand in Bejai in Mangaluru, 12.30 p.m.

3. Minister for Women and Child Development and in-charge of Udupi district Laxmi Hebbalkar will launch Shakthi scheme of the government in Udupi, 12.30 pm

4. Bharati Group of Institutions will organise a jackfruit mela at Bharati College in Mangaluru from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

