Top news developments in Karnataka on June 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate conference on ‘Creating Wealth through Markets’ at Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Voting for Rajya Sabha elections today. While BJP is set to win 2 seats and Congress 1 seat comfortably, the contest for the fourth seat is expected to go down to the wire. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh are expected to win comfortably.

2. Indian Institute of Science is hosting a conference on ‘Creating Wealth through Markets’, which will be inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The conference will be held at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, premises at 4 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Monsoon timetable for trains running on Konkan Railway network comes into effect today; trains to have late arrival and departure in Mangaluru.

2. Krishi Abhiyan to take off in Mangaluru taluk on June 13, to go on till June 29. Administration will explain various facilities available to farmers under farm, animal husbandry, fisheries related schemes of the government.

From north Karnataka

1. Advocate and social activist K. Nagalingayya to address press regarding alleged irregularities in Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

2. Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy to review implementation of Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act 2005.

3. Press meet of Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar on council election in Hubballi.