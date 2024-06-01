GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on June 1, 2024

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Published - June 01, 2024 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka police are trying to find the whereabouts of Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected.

Karnataka police are trying to find the whereabouts of Bhavani Revanna, mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

1. Having got custody of rape accused MP Prajwal Revanna till June 6, Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police will begin investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse by him.

2. In a related development, the police are trying to find the whereabouts of Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna, whose anticipatory bail plea was rejected on Friday.

3. Triphal Diversity show, an exhibition of new varieties of mango, jackfruit and banana, organised by ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research in collaboration with National Research Centre on Banana, Trichy, continues on Hesaraghatta campus of ICAR-IIHR from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

4. Kriya Madhyama is releasing the book “Ammanemba Aaladamara”, written by N. Pratapsimha. The programme will be held in Akkamahadevi Auditorium, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, at 5.30 p.m. 

5. Akruti Pustaka is releasing “Basho Haiku” translated by Dr. C. Ravindranath and “Highway 63”, novel by Sunanda Kadame. The event will be held in Kasturba Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark East, at 5 p.m. 

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by Dave Brown, British cartoonist of The Independent, London, from today till June 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

7. Team Dhrushya will present a Kannada play “Sum Sumke ‘‘ today. The play written by Kotiganahalli Ramaiah and directed by Dakshayini Bhat A. will be staged at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, from 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

BJP is holding a protest in Mysuru against increase of agriculture input costs, including seeds.

From coastal Karnataka

Fishing holiday begins in Karnataka coast ahead of the onset of monsoon.

From north Karnataka

Various organisations and individuals will protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi against alleged attempts by some forces in south Karnataka to deprive Kalyana Karnataka region of special rights under Article 371 (J).

