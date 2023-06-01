Top news developments in Karnataka on June 1, 2023

June 01, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his council of ministers are expected to hold another round of meetings to discuss ways and means of implementing the pre-poll guarantees the Congress party made to the people. The government is now trying to figure out fiscally prudent modalities of working them out before the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

2. Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who is believed to have played a key role in the Congress’s victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, is expected to be appointed adviser to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. An official order in this regard, however, is as yet awaited.

3. The Opposition BJP is set to launch month-long campaign from today in the State to mark the 9th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The saffron party, which met with a miserable defeat in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections, is trying to use the campaign to begin its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

4. The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, is celebrating its 28th Foundation Day today. Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, will inaugurate. Dr. Deopujari Jayant Yeshwant, Chairperson, National Commission of Indian System of Medicine, will deliver the endowment lecture on the topic “Ayurveda in 2047.” The event will be held at the Dhanvanthri Hall, RGUHS premises, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, at 11 a.m.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, in association with U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, is opening an exhibition of a full-scale replica of Mars Rover Opportunity. M. Sankaran, Director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, will inaugurate in the presence of Marisa Labo, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, USA, and Judith Ravin, U.S. Consul General, Chennai. The programme will be held on VITM premises on Museum Road, from 11 a.m.

6. Collective, in association with the Law and Development Committee, St. Joseph’s College of Law, is organising a discussion on “Big Business and the Indian Polity - Rise and fall of the Adani Empire.” Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, former Editor, EPW, and Ravi Nair, Journalist and author, will speak on the subject. The event will be held at St. Joseph’s College of Law, Residency Road, from 4 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Training of Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers etc on laws, guidelines and IT applications related to electoral rolls to be held in Mysuru.

2. Graduation Day of Mysore College of Engineering and Management today.

From North Karnataka

1. Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha to stage demonstration outside Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner’s office condemning the arrest of agitating wrestlers in Delhi.

2. Vijayapura Zilla panchayat introduces uniforms for mid day meal workers, who are members of women SHG groups.

From Coastal Karantaka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannad and president, Karnataka BJP, will be in Mangaluru today and discuss modalities of the BJP’s month-long campaign starting today.

