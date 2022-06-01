Top news developments in Karnataka on June 1, 2022

Textbook controversy continues in Karnataka, with Vokkaliga, Lingayat and Dalit groups taking exception to parts of the revised textbooks | Photo Credit: For representation only

June 01, 2022 11:12 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Textbook controversy continues in Karnataka, with Vokkaliga, Lingayat and Dalit groups taking exception to parts of the revised textbooks. Meanwhile several writers have withdrawn their permission to include their lessons in the textbooks.

2. Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa resigns from party stating that he has of late been finding himself ‘lacking in passion’. This comes a day ahead of Congress’s Chintan Shivir starting tomorrow.

3. Talk on “Future Space Exploration and the Role of US-India Space Co-operation” by Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, NASA Science Mission Directorate, Faculty Hall, Main Building IISc. campus, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. 27th foundation day programme of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences today. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Professor of Cardiology, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, to deliver an endowment lecture on “Workplace, Wellness and Personality Development” at Dhanwantri Hall, RGUHS premises, 11 a.m.

5. Bangalore University Non Teaching Employees’ Association to felicitate Prof. K.R. Venugopal and others at H.N. Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University, at 11.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. The University of Mysore, which launched the College of Engineering and is offering specialised courses, will have the induction programme for the current crop of students to familiarise them with a slew of activities and programmes to be rolled out during the current academic year.

2. The annual two-month ban on fishing in rivers, canals and lakes to facilitate breeding of fish comes into force in Kodagu from June 1.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner to launch Spandana Kalaburagi to hear grievances of people.

2. Press meet by chairman of Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank, an RRB, on its performance in Dharwad

From coastal Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate a lift irrigation project at Ennehole, Karkala taluk in Udupi district at 10.30 am. The project has been built by Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd. He will participate in a series of other events in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi today.

2. Press meet by Narendra Nayak, president, Indian Rationalists Association