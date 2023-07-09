Top news developments in Karnataka on July 9, 2023

July 09, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has taken up Bengaluru city rounds today Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) is holding Shibdas Ghosh birth centenary meeting today. K. Radhakrishna, Politburo Member, SUCI(C) and K. Uma, State Secretary, SUCI(C) will be the main speakers. The meeting will be held in Gundurao Hall, Sirur Park Road in Sheshadripuram, at 10.30 a.m. Vamshi Academy of Music Trust is organizing Vaggeyakara Dinacharane and Guru Smruthi and silver jubilee celebrations at Vamshika Sadhana, Ni. 21, A.H.R. Layout, Adharsha Nagar, Arasinakunte, Nelamangala Taluk, from 9 a.m. Team Dhrushya will present a Kannada play “A Midsummer Night;s dream. The play designed and directed by Dakshayani Bhat A, will be held in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road ,from 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to address a media conference in Kalaburagi. Later he would participate in Veerashaiva Lingayat Conference in the city and hold a meeting with forest department officials. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will address a media conference at the Congress party office in Kalaburagi. The last rites of Jain monk, who was murdered in Chikkodi of Belagavi district, are being held today.

From Mysuru

Update on Monsoon: As rains gain momentum in some parts of Karnataka, a look at its distribution. Centenary celebrations of Graduates’ Cooperative Bank is being held today. Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha to hold 25th kite flying contest.

From Mangaluru

Kanniyakumari District Railway Users’ Association demands extension of at least one of the three Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Trains to Nagercoil/ Tirunelveli for enhanced connectivity. Alumni come together to plant arecanut and plantain saplings to help Government Higher Primary School, Manchi-Kolnadu in Bantwal taluk to generate income

