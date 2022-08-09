Top news developments in Karnataka on August 9, 2022

Several parts of Karnataka have reported floods. | Photo Credit: File photo

August 09, 2022 11:12 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. There is possible delay in the CET counselling process, with the High Court of Karnataka saying that the process of document verification of candidates seeking admission to professional courses based on their Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 ranks would be subject to orders of the court. A group of repeater students have questioned non-consideration of their marks obtained in the II PU course in 2021 while allotting ranks to them in the KCET 2022.

2. Rains continue in parts of Karnataka. In a tragic turn of events a school-going girl fell off a slippery wooden bridge and died yesterday in Udupi district in coastal Karnataka on her way back from school.

3. As part of Kinkini Nrithyothsava, Dr. Rekha Raju will present Mohinattam today. The dance programme will be held at J.S.S. Auditorium, in Jayanagar, 8th Block, at 6.15 p.m.

4. Karnataka Rangasangeetha Parishat will present a mythological drama Veera Babruvahana and Subhadra Kalyana on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and 3.30 p.m., respectively. It will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road.

From coastal Karnataka

Government enhances subsidised kerosene quota for motorised fishing boats in the three coastal districts from 200 litres to 300 litres a month for 10 months a year. It also enhances the number of boats eligible for subsidised kerosene from 4,514 as on April 2013 to 8,030 in 2022-23 thereby benefiting traditional fishermen.

From south Karnataka

1. KSOU, Rangayana and Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University to celebrate International Day of Indigenous People and host national tribal dance festival to mark the occasion.

2. KRRS to conduct conference of farmers to discuss agriculture and related issues.

3. The 57th Annual Day of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing today.

From north Karnataka

1. Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council B.R. Patil to launch pada yatre at Jidga in Aland taluk to mark anniversary of Quit India movement.

2. Congress workers, leaders to buy khadi flags worth ₹8 lakh from Bengeri flag unit to encourage the unit hit badly by the change in flag code.