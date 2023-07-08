Top news developments in Karnataka on July 8, 2023

July 08, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Police have intensified investigations into the death of Sri Acharya Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, a Jain monk and the head of the Acharya Kamakumara Nandi Charitable trust of Hirekodi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district. He was allegedly murdered by two youth over a long-pending financial dispute. Raman Research Institute (RRI) and Environment Association of Bangalore are today conducting a day-long seminar on “Urban management and water supply” to commemorate platinum jubilee of RRI. Former chairman of ISRO Kasturirangan are among guests at the event. Chanakya University jointly with World Organization of Students and Youth and Knowledge Innovation Nationalism Talk is organising a lecture on “The Asian Consequences of the European War in Ukraine” by M.J. Akbar. Janamana Pratishtana and Samata Adyayana Kendra are jointly organising Prabhuddha Karnataka: Janamana Samavesha. Dr. H. Jayaprakash Shetty, Dr. Purushotham Bilemale, Dr. Du Saraswathi, Dr. T.R. chandrashekar, Prof. V.P. Naranjanaaradhya and Prof. Rajendra P. will participate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to interact with students and writers. The Oxford College of Engineering is holding its 18th Graduation Day today. The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) is organising a musical Concert titled Sangamam, by T.M. Krishna and party today.

From Coastal Karnataka

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain will attend grievance redressal meeting in Panambur Police Station. Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to attend SDM Naturopathi College graduation day in Ujire and janata darshan at Beltangady. Udupi in charge minister Lakshmi R. Hebbakar visits sea erosion affected areas, attends felicitation programme in Manipal.

From North Karnataka

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology and Kalaburagi in-charge, to hold review meeting of Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation and Urban Development Department at District Administrative Complex in Kalaburagi Revenue minister Krishna Byregowda to visit rain affected places in Uttar Kannada district today New commissioner Shashidhar Ullagaddi takes charge in Hubballi, to initiate drive against encroachments.

From South Karnataka

Defence Food Research Laboratory to hold an exhibition as part of Open Day to showcase development in manufacturing and Research in defence sector under Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Principal District and Sessions Judge to give details on Lokadalat.

