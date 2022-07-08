Top news developments in Karnataka on July 8, 2022

Rain water flooding the Mangaluru-Madikeri Highway near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada on July 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

July 08, 2022 11:14 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. As rains continue to pound Coastal Karnataka and Malnad region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting with deputy commissioners of 13 districts that are the worst hit to review the situation. Three people have died in a building collapse in Mangaluru. Schools have been shut in many districts owing to incessant rains.

2. The 30th anniversary of the Kannada Development Authority will be held today with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture Department, V. Sunil Kumar and others participating. The Chief Minister will release the book “Kannada Ratha - Kayaka Patha”. The event will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 5 p.m. onwards.

3. B.PAC will hold an online panel discussion on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) with focus on the need to provide commuter-centric, seamless and inclusive mobility in the context of city transport planning, administration and governance. The panel will meet over Zoom through the link https://bit.ly/3yLfOOS. The event is from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

4. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organising a farewell in honour of outgoing students of BE., B. Arch., M. Tech, M. Arch., MBA and MCA courses at RIT premises, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, Mathikere, 10.30 a.m. Nandhini K.R., IAS, alumna of RIT, will be chief guest.

5. WeBhinna continues its 93rd birthday celebrations of filmmaker M.S. Sathyu. K.M. Chaitanya will interact with students on Sathyu and theatre movement while the programme “Sathyu mattu Naavu’‘ will see senior theatre personalities talk about the filmmaker, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at A.D.A. Rangamandra on J.C. Road.

6. Samskrithi, a school of dance, is organising a two-day Rasaabhinaya Festival on July 8 and 9. As part of the programme, there will be a Bharatnatayam presentation by Seshadri Iyengar and Kiran Subramanyam on Friday. The event will be held at Vyoma Art Space, 126/A, 8th Main Road, above Lenus Hospital, Third Phase, J.P. Nagar, from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

7. BMS College of Architecture (BMSCA) is holding “Malleswaram Parichaya,” an exhibition of documentation of Malleswaram, from 10 am to 6 pm at HVN Heritage Bungalow.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, will inaugurate the new building of Department of Geography at Mangalore University. Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare will lay the foundation stone for building a hostel for women students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at the university campus, 11 a.m.

2. Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru resumes captive breeding of King Cobra, which lays eggs after breeding under captivity. The eggs will be artificially hatched and young ones will be released into forest.

From South Karnataka

1. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd will conduct a stakeholders meeting on implementation of emergency action plan for KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Chikkahole dams.

2. Minister for Urban Development Byrati Basavaraj to review infrastructure and urban development projects of MCC and MUDA in Mysuru.

3. State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna to hold consultations with K.R. Hospital authorities on grievances of pourakarmikas working at the hospital.

4. Karmik Adalat 2 to be held at the district court to address grievances of construction workers and launch of mobile clinic catering to the workers.

From North Karnataka

1. District In-charge Minister Prabha Chavan will lay foundation stone for Government Goshala in Rachanahalli village in Yadgir district. The minister will hold an official meeting to discuss about loss due to natural disaster and also drinking water crises in the district.

2. Uttar Kannada Rail Seva Samiti to hold press meet in Hubballi on Hubballi-Ankola railway project.