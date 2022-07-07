Top news developments in Karnataka on July 7, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

River Nethravathi, the lifeline of Dakshina Kannada, flows in spate at temple town Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. As rains continue to lash Coastal and Malnad districts, schools in several taluks have been given a holiday. A red alert has been sounded in Coastal districts. The death toll in the landslip which occurred following heavy rains at Mukkuda, in Bantwal Taluk in Dakshina Kannada on July 6 night, rose to three as two of three injured farm labourers died on July 7.

In Kodagu, Karnataka disaster management officials will visit the district to review the situation and also visit areas that have seen a series of low-intensity tremors. Revenue Minister R Ashok will visit the tremor-prone area today. Meanwhile, there is an alert in Belagavi in North Karnataka, with Maharashtra releasing water into the Krishna river.

2. Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Kerur town in Badami taluk, Bagalkot district, after four persons were injured in a group clash near the bus stand on Wednesday night.

3. WeBhinna is organising the 93rd birthday celebrations of filmmaker M.S. Sathyu. As part of the celebrations, his film Bara based on a story by U.R. Ananthamurthy, will be screened on Thursday at A.D.A. Rangamandira on J.C. Road at 6.30 p.m.

4. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising a lecture on National Education Policy, 2020, by Dr. S.Y. Kulkarni, Additional Director of BNMIT, Bengaluru, and former Vice Chancellor of Reva University. The lecture programme will be held at the IEI, Karnataka State Centre premises, at No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 6 p.m..

5. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is hosting an exhibition of foreign cartoons. As many as 110 cartoons by foreign cartoonists will be displayed at the exhibition. It will be held at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1 Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi has announced that it will storm the tollgate at Surathkal on Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway No 66 during the last week of July to urge the government to remove the tollgate. The Samithi is led by DYFI leaders.

From South Karnataka

1. Valedictory of the All India Women’s Inter Varsity Kho Kho Championship to be held at Mysuru today.

From North Karnataka

1. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leaders Arjun Bhadre, Vittal Doddamani and Hanamanth Yalasangi to address a media conference in Kalaburagi on the alleged smuggling of PDS rice in the district and alleged involvement of a political leader in it.

2. Kalaburagi District Lead Bank to release annual credit plan.

3. Protest by Brahmin community leaders at Malkhed in Kalaburagi district against the Mantralayam Mutt for allegedly misleading people about Moola Brindavana.