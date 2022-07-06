Top news developments in Karnataka on July 6, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A huge stone slid on the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road in Kodagu following heavy rain, on July 5, 2022.

1. Investigation into PSI recruitment scam set to continue, after the arrest of ADGP Amrit Paul, who is being questioned by the police. Parallelly the arrest has also set off sparring between political parties with Congress and BJP at loggerheads.

2. Rains continue to lash coastal Karnataka districts and Malnad region, with schools in many places shut. Weather has been cloudy in Bengaluru too today. In North Karnataka, heavy rainfall is expected in some places in Belagavi. Maharashtra could release some water in the Krishna.

3. CWC member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to address a joint press conference in the evening today in Bengaluru.

4. The Department of Social Welfare is organising the 36th death anniversary of Dr. Babu Jagjeevan Ram. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary will garland the statue of Jagjeevan Ram at Vidhana Soudha west entrance, 10 a.m.

5. Vishwamanava Krantikaari Mahakavi Kuvempu Horata Samithi is organising an interaction on textbook revision. Retired judge Justice Nagamaohan Dan, Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Prof. Rajappa Dalavai, Dr. Niranjan Aradhya, B.M. Haneef and K.R. Sowmya will participate. The event will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Seshadripuram, 11 a.m. onwards.

6. Ramaiah Institute of Technology is organising a two-day project exhibition titled 'Pradarshana 2022', Ravindra Balkrishna Shet, Senior Director IoT Team Samsung R&D Institute India Bangalore Pvt Ltd will be the chief guest. The event will be held at the RIT premises, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to restart excavation at Sannati in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday. This was a major Buddhist site in India from which the only surviving image of Emperor Ashoka was retrieved. Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Member Dr. Umesh Jadhav will participate in the inauguration of the excavation.

2. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to review progress of his department’s work in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts.

3. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge to address a media conference in Kalaburagi. He is expected to speak on PSI recruitment scam.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in golden jubilee celebrations of Aandolana Kannada daily in the evening in Mysuru.

2. Ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Swami Vivekananda Memorial at the place where the monk stayed during his visit to Mysuru in the late 19th century.

3. District in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar to hold discussions with officials on the controversial ropeway project to Chamundi Hills, which is being opposed by a section of the citizens on environmental grounds.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Muslim Educational Institutions’ Federation presents its MEIF Excellence Awards 2022 and launches IAS orientation programme in Mangaluru, felicitation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, MLC B.M. Farooq, MEIF President Umar Teekay and others to attend, 11 a.m.

2. Udupi district in-charge Minister S Angara reviews rain situation in Udupi.