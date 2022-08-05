Top news developments in Karnataka on July 5, 2022

Crowd seen outside the Devaraja Market in Mysuru on Thursday on the eve of Varamahalakshmi festival. Neither heavy rains nor high prices of fruits and vegetables have dampened the festive spirit this year. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M A

August 05, 2022 11:05 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued heavy rain across Karnataka, especially over the south interior and coastal region. Bengaluru has also been issued a yellow alert. With incessant rains, Bengaluru’s low lying areas are facing the worst brunt and the pothole-ridden roads have taken a turn for the worse.

2. Vara Mahalakshmi festival, a festival to propitiate the Goddess of wealth, is being celebrated in many parts of Karnataka. Despite heavy rains and high prices of fruits and vegetables, there was huge shopping rush on Thursday in Bengaluru’s markets.

3. Department of Horticulture and Mysore Horticultural Society are jointly organising Independence Day flower show, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Horticulture Minister Muniratna, film actor Shivaraj Kumar, and Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar are expected to participate in the event that will be held at Lalbagh Glass House at 11 a.m. This year’s flower show is a zero waste event.

4. The Department of Handloom and Textiles is organising an exhibition of handloom products and sales to mark the 8th National Handloom Day. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurates the programme to be held at Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11.30 a.m.

5. Bangalore University is organising a State-level symposium to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence. Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will deliver the inaugural address. Keynote address will be delivered by Dr. B.V. Vasant Kumar, President, Karnataka Sahitya Academy. The event will be held at Jnanabharathi Campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate in the virtual mode Mysuru Startup Conclave conducted by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and other partners. This is to promote Mysuru as a startup destination and showcase opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

From North Karnataka

1. One wagon of a goods train derailed between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim station of Vasco da Gama, Londa section, on Thursday night forcing regulation and reschedule of trains by few hours.

2. Six persons of a family, including a woman and a six month child, were killed and one injured in an accident near Arakera (K) village in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district on Thursday late night.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. More than 10 days after BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered in Dakshina Kannada, police are yet to arrest the assailants. Police have so far arrested four persons who allegedly helped the assailants by keeping in touch with them.