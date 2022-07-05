Top news developments in Karnataka on July 5, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Vehical movement at Kottara during rains in Mangaluru on July 5, 2022. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as heavy rains continued to lash coastal Karnataka. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. Anti-Corruption Bureau early this morning raided Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s house and office in Bengaluru. His supporters have called it a “targeted” attack.

2. Heavy rains continue to pound the coastal districts. District administrations of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada have declared a holiday to schools and colleges in the region. Parts of South Interior Karnataka such as Kodagu have also seen heavy rains with orange alert declared.

3. Two top officials of Karnataka were arrested yesterday in two separate corruption cases. Investigations continue into both the cases, one of former ADGP Amrit Paul in PSI recruitment scam and the other of former Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner H. Manjunath.

4. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will hold a joint press conference today on some of the recent developments in Karnataka and multiple allegations of corruption. It also gains significance in the light of the two being seen as not being on the same page on many issues.

5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hold a meeting today on road transport corporations and issues faced by them.’

6. WeBhinna is organising the 93rd birthday celebrations of filmmaker M.S. Sathyu. As part of the celebrations, a play Gul-e-Bakavali written by Sudhir Attavar and directed by M.S. Sathyu will be staged on Tuesday at A.D.A. Rangamandra on J.C. Road at 6.30 p.m.

7. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is hosting an exhibition of foreign cartoons. As many as 110 cartoons by foreign cartoonists will be displayed in the exhibition at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1 Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil inaugurates the Divisional Office of the vigilance cell, Department of Agriculture, at Mysuru.

2. Inauguration of All India Inter University Kho-Kho tournament hosted by University of Mysore today.

From North Karnataka

1. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti to protest opposing the revised textbooks and demanding resignation of Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at Kalaburagi.

2. KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge to address media conference in Chittapur, his constituency.