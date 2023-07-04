July 04, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

1. After Governor’s address yesterday, Budget session gets going today with regular Assembly and Council sessions.

2. In an unprecedented development, the budget session this time began without a Leader of Opposition. The faction-ridden BJP could not select one despite veteran B.S. Yediyurappa vising Delhi to resolve the issue. With two Central observers set to arrive today, there may finally be resolution.

3. National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) is hosting the inaugural programme of Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind today. Speakers are Prof. Jayaram Chengalur, Director of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Prof. L.S. Shashidhara, Centre Director of NCBS, Dr. Prathima Murthy, Director and a senior professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS, Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies. The programme will be held on the NCBS campus, Ballari Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon.

4. Bengaluru Metro Purple Line services were disrupted this morning due to a signalling glitch, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Officials said there could be delays on the Purple Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan declares holiday for education institutions in Mangaluru sub-division due to heavy rains. Schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Bantwal, Ullal and Moodbidri taluks closed. Civic workers began removing the trash accumulated in Pumpwell area, which was flooded due to heavy rains on July 3.

From south Karnataka

Second day session of One Week One Laboratory at CFTRI, and release of products today.

From north Karnataka

1. Seers and heads of different mutts to address a media conference in Kalaburagi opposing the government’s move to withdraw legislation on cattle slaughter and conversion.

2. Dr. G.V. Sambrani Oration to be delivered by Dr. Keloji Hanumantayya, Professor of Dermatology at Sri. Devaraj Urs Medical College, Kolar, at KBN Hospital, Kalaburagi at 11.30 a.m.

3. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi holds meeting on Hubballi development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT