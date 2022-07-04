Top news developments in Karnataka on July 4, 2022

The trial into the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh begins today and will be held every day for a week every month. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 04, 2022 11:37 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Trial into the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh begins today. Trial will be held every day for a week every month into the case.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was away at Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s national executive meet, returns to the city today. He is expected to talk about his meeting with party president J.P. Nadda and other top leaders on Karnataka issues. The party’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi is also expected to address the press.

3. The staging of a play by well-known writer Jayanth Kaikini at a town in Shivamogga district was stopped late last night allegedly by activists of Bajrang Dal on the ground that it features Muslim characters. The police have taken up investigation into it today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. A press meet has been called by the organisers of the 75th birthday celebrations of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

5. Chief Minister to attend meeting of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam and Krishna Jalabhagya Nigam today.

From South Karnataka

1. Review of Karnataka Development Programme and the works bring implemented under it in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment will be held today.

2. Sugarcane Farmers Association will stage a demonstration in front of the DC office to highlight problems being faced by farmers over delay in payment of arrears due to them. They association wants changes in farm loan policies to ease securing of institutional credit.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, seer of Pejawar Mutt and a trustee of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust will hold a press conference in Mangaluru at 4.45 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh will inaugurate the Digital Literacy and Life Skill Hub as part of the Road to School programme of Learning Link Foundation at the Government High School in Devala Ganagapur at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district, at 12.30 p.m.

2. Former IAS officer and activist Sasikanth Senthil to address the valedictory session of Karnataka Janashakthi’s third state conference in Raichur, at 5 p.m.