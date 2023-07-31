July 31, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

1. Deputy CM and Bangalore Urban Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will hold a grievance redressal meeting with farmers and landowners today in connection with the PRR project in Jnana Jyothi auditorium, Palace Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, at 11 a.m.

2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) will host this year’s convocation today to confer degrees upon students who are graduating this year. Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director and CEO of Axis Bank, is the chief guest. Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, who is also the Chair of IISc.’s Council, will be the guest of honour. The convocation will be held in the J.N. Tata auditorium, in IISc. campus, 11 a.m.

4. International Coffee Organization, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of Karnataka, and Coffee Board of India are jointly unveiling the logo and theme, and are holding a press meet about the highlights of 5th World Coffee Conference 2023. Tennis player Rohan Bopanna, Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Karnataka will participate. Venue: Krishna Hall, Hotel Shangri La, Palace Road, at 11.30 a.m.

5. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore is holding a press conference on 57th convocation. It will be held in the Board Room, 6th Floor, Naik Bhavan, GKVK campus, 12 noon

6. The 119th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar will be held today. Minister for Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S. Thangadagi will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, 2nd Floor, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will hold his department’s review meeting in Kalaburagi at 11 am.

2. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will inaugurate Kannada Press Day in Kalaburagi.

3. NABARD to conduct a tour of development projects aimed at helping farmers in Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district.

From south Karnataka

1. Kodagu district administration to observe International Day Against Human Trafficking

2. Karnataka Chutuku Sahitya Parishat to hold a seminar on relevance of Basavanna in contemporary times.

3. Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru to inaugurate enclosure for dogs with disabilities at People For Animals

From coastal Karnataka

1. Former Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University K. Byappa suffered cardiac arrest at Bengaluru airport on July 31 morning, and passes away. He was the eighth Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University from June 2014 to June 2018. He hailed form Mysuru.

2. Shree Padre, Executive Editor, Adike Pathrike, launches Udupi sari coloured with arecanut ‘chogaru’, and liquids made from the leaf of wild almond tree, and root of ‘manjistha’ (Indian Madder), which is a climbing or scrambling herb, at Talipady Primary Weavers’ Service Cooperative Society Limited., Kinnigoli in Dakshina Kannada district. Sangeetha Kartha, District Development Manager, NABARD attends the function, 10.30 am

3. Congress to stage protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Lalbagh in Mangaluru against failure of Union and Manipur governments to put an end to violence, 10.30 am

4. Speaker U.T. Khader to speak at Meet the Press organized by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists in Mangaluru Patrika Bhavan, 11 am

5. BJP workers to stage a protest in the Mangaluru Town Hall premises against alleged voyeurism incident at a para medical college in Udupi, 11 am

6. Former Congress minister B. Ramanath Rai addresses a press conference in Mangaluru.

