Top news developments in Karnataka on July 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A view of Mangaluru Central Railway Station in Mangaluru during the heavy rains that lashed the city on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. Common Entrance Test results have been declared in Karnataka, with names of ten toppers for engineering, veterinary, farm sciences, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga courses. In Engineering stream, Apoorv Tandon has topped with total PCM percentage of 98.61%.

2. Dakshina Kannada district, which saw communal strife over the last week, is calm today. A peace committee meeting is being held today. The government has handed over the case of the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru to NIA. Meanwhile, Mangaluru city police have rounded up 21 suspects in connection with Surathkal murder case.

3. Naakutanti Publications is releasing The Life and Times of U.R. Rao, from Humble Origins to a Space Legend, a biographical account written by science journalist Prashanth G.N. The book release event will be attended by Dr. K. Kasturirangan, former Chairman of ISRO, Dr. M. Annadurai, former Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Dr. M. Govinda Rao, former Director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and Member, 14th Finance Commission, and B. Suresha, publisher and filmmaker. The event will be held at KRG Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road from 7 p.m. onwards.

4. Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha is holding a meeting followed by a press conference. Karnataka State unit president Dr. N. Thippanna, Mahasabha Secretary H.M. Renuka Prasanna and Bengaluru District President S. Guruswamy to be present.

5. Aashwasan Foundation in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had organised a walk for Pourakarmikas on Saturday. The event was held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Kammanahalli.

6. All India Students Association (AISA), Karnataka, is organising a panel discussion on the theme “What will our children learn? Decoding the NEP position papers.” Speakers are Dr. Niranjanaradhya V.P, development educationist, Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor, and Dr. Prajval Shastri, astrophysicist. The event will be held at the Alumni Association Hall, University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), K.R. Circle, from 5 p.m. onwards.

7. Shree Sharada Samskrutika Sangha in association with SBI Officers Colony Residents Welfare Association is organising a mandolin concert on Saturday by Uppalapu Srinivas from Visakhapatnam. The concert will be held at SBI Officers Colony Staff Club premises, opposite Sharada Colony, Ganapathi Seva Trust, Basaveshwaranagar from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The Family Planning Association of India is observing 73rd Foundation Day on Saturday. Dr. V. Narayanaswamy, Director, Narayana Super Specialty Hospital and Venkatesha Sheshadri, Director (Retd), Canara Bank Institute of Information Technology, will be participating as the guests of honour. Dr. Padmini Prasad, gynecologist and sexologist, Chairperson, FPA India, Bengaluru Branch, will preside over the event at Bengaluru branch premises, 1st Floor, City Corporation Maternity Home Complex, Palace Guttahalli from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalureans woke up to a flash-flood this morning as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms pounded parts of Dakshina Kannada district resulting in almost all areas in the City getting inundated.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is on a visit of North Karnataka districts. Among other places, he visits Anjanadri Betta in Koppal district where a big tourism-pilgrimage circuit is planned.

2. Former Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to address a rally in Kalaburagi.

3. Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union and Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha to address media in Kalaburagi on the issues of agricultural labourers.

4. Kalyana Karnataka Raita Horata Samiti to hold press conference in Kalaburagi on the injustice being meted out to farmers in DCC Bank.

5. Panchamasali community to hold mega rally in Hubballi seeking 2A reservation, MP Basavaraj Yatnal to flag off rally.

From South Karnataka

1. Citizens Committee opposed to the use of synthetic flag to meet at the Freedom Park in Mysuru and promote the use of Khadi.

2. Mandya district administration to conduct workshop and training for officials on implementation of the provisions of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.