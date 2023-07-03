HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on July 3, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

July 03, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first budget session of the Congress government in Karnataka begins on July 3, 2023.

| Photo Credit: File photo

1. The first budget session of the Congress government begins today with Governor’s address. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the budget on June 7. Jagadish Shettar, N.S. Boseraju and Thippannappa will take oath as MLCs today.

2. Despite late night consultations in Delhi, the BJP was unable to complete the process of selection of leader of the opposition. If the party fails to choose its legislature party leader by noon, then the joint session would have to be held without Leader of the Opposition. The central leadership has decided to send two observers for choosing the Leader of Opposition.

3. President Droupadi Murmu is arriving in Bengaluru at 3 pm today to take part in an event related to an educational institution in Chikkaballapur district

4. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar is holding a meeting on implementation of Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

5. Department of Kannada and Culture, and Bengaluru Urban district administration are jointly organizing Shivasharana Sri Hadapad Appanna birth anniversary. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates. The programme will be held on the Ravindra Kalakshetra premises on J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. 

6. Sri Kaadumalleshwara Geleyara Balaga is organizing its 175th edition of Hunnime Haadu today. Film director Sheetal Shetty will be participating as the chief guest. The programme will be held at the Kaadumalleswhara Temple Open Air Auditorium, Sampige Road, 15th Cross, Malleswaram.

From north Karnataka

Farmers associated with Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha will protest in Kalaburagi demanding government to declare Kalaburagi a drought-hit district and announce ₹25,000 compensation per acre. A similar demand is being raised in Raichur too.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) launches free health guidance to people from today. People who call up the phone number 7022283999 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will get free health management advice. But doctors will not prescribe any medicine or treatment over phone. They will suggest availability of medical facilities, and suggest suitable doctors.

