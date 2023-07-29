July 29, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Gananguru toll gate, close to Srirangapatana, in the context of safety concerns and accidents. Starting August 1, two-wheelers and autos will be banned on the stretch to avoid frequent accidents that have been the bane of this stretch.

2. The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, is being observed. It is especially important in northern districts of Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bidar.

3. Bangalore Management Association is celebrating 70th anniversary, and hosting 66th annual award presentation ceremony today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will present lifetime achievement award to former Chief Minister of Karnataka S.M. Krishna. K. Ullas Kamath, Chairman, FICCI, Karnataka Council, and Dr. K.S. Narayanaswamy, President, BMA, will preside over the event that will be held in Chancery Pavilion on Residency Road, at 5.30 p.m.

4. Ramaiah College of Law, in association with Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, is organizing the silver jubilee of Ramaiah College of Law and inauguration of Access to Justice conclave. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, will be the chief guest. Justice A.S. Bopanna, judge of the Supreme Court of India, will preside over the event. Justice. B.V. Nagarathna, and Justice Aravind Kumar, judges, Supreme Court of India, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court, and Justice G. Narendar, judge, High Court of Karnataka, will be guests of honour. The programme began on MSRIT campus at Mathikere at 10.30 a.m.

5. Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka is organizing curtain-raiser of regional drivers’ training centre for women, and Awakeners Milana, celebrating the 40th year of AWAKE. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy is the chief guest. The programme will be held in the KASSIA Auditorium in Vijayanagar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6. Vamshi Publications launched the book Purushothamayana. It was released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Thinker Dr. G. Ramakrishna presided over the programme at KRDCL auditorium.

7. Bangalore Little Theatre will present their English theatre production - The final Twist - by Ken Whitmore and Alfred Bradley today at Alliance Francaise, Vasanth Nagar, at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Rashtriya Billava Sangha is holding a press meet today to demand Cabinet berth for MLC B.K. Hariprasad, who has been raising the banner of revolt over being denied a ministerial berth.

From south Karnataka

District in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa press meet on agriculture and seed distribution in Mysuru district. Monsoon has picked up in the region after a deficit in June.

From north Karnataka

1. Kaige Banda Tuttu, an autobiography of D.V. Guruprasad, former Director General of Police, to be released at the office of Police Superintendent of Bidar.

2. Law Minister to participate in Tiger Day programme at Binkadakatti Zoo in Gadag.

