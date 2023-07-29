HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on July 29, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

July 29, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw and two-wheelers will be banned on the main carriageway of Bengaluru Mysuru expressway from August 1, 2023. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inspect the expressway in the context of safety concerns and accidents, on July 29, 2023. 

Autorickshaw and two-wheelers will be banned on the main carriageway of Bengaluru Mysuru expressway from August 1, 2023. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inspect the expressway in the context of safety concerns and accidents, on July 29, 2023.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Gananguru toll gate, close to Srirangapatana, in the context of safety concerns and accidents. Starting August 1, two-wheelers and autos will be banned on the stretch to avoid frequent accidents that have been the bane of this stretch.

2. The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, is being observed. It is especially important in northern districts of Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bidar.

3. Bangalore Management Association is celebrating 70th anniversary, and hosting 66th annual award presentation ceremony today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will present lifetime achievement award to former Chief Minister of Karnataka S.M. Krishna. K. Ullas Kamath, Chairman, FICCI, Karnataka Council, and Dr. K.S. Narayanaswamy, President, BMA, will preside over the event that will be held in Chancery Pavilion on Residency Road, at 5.30 p.m. 

4. Ramaiah College of Law, in association with Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, is organizing the silver jubilee of Ramaiah College of Law and inauguration of Access to Justice conclave. Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, will be the chief guest. Justice A.S. Bopanna, judge of the Supreme Court of India, will preside over the event. Justice. B.V. Nagarathna, and Justice Aravind Kumar, judges, Supreme Court of India, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court, and Justice G. Narendar, judge, High Court of Karnataka, will be guests of honour. The programme began on MSRIT campus at Mathikere at 10.30 a.m. 

5. Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka is organizing curtain-raiser of regional drivers’ training centre for women, and Awakeners Milana, celebrating the 40th year of AWAKE. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy is the chief guest. The programme will be held in the KASSIA Auditorium in Vijayanagar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

6. Vamshi Publications launched the book Purushothamayana. It was released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Thinker Dr. G. Ramakrishna presided over the programme at KRDCL auditorium.

7. Bangalore Little Theatre will present their English theatre production - The final Twist - by Ken Whitmore and Alfred Bradley today at Alliance Francaise, Vasanth Nagar, at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Rashtriya Billava Sangha is holding a press meet today to demand Cabinet berth for MLC B.K. Hariprasad, who has been raising the banner of revolt over being denied a ministerial berth.

From south Karnataka

District in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa press meet on agriculture and seed distribution in Mysuru district. Monsoon has picked up in the region after a deficit in June.

From north Karnataka

1. Kaige Banda Tuttu, an autobiography of D.V. Guruprasad, former Director General of Police, to be released at the office of Police Superintendent of Bidar.

2. Law Minister to participate in Tiger Day programme at Binkadakatti Zoo in Gadag.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.