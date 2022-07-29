Top news developments in Karnataka on July 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Police personnel conduct a march past in Puttur, Mangaluru on July 28, 2022. Tension prevailed in Puttur and other talukas of Dakshina Kannada district following the murder of BJYM member Praveen, who was hacked to death on July 26. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Parts of Dakshina Kannada continue to be tense after the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru on Tuesday. The killing of 22-year-old Fazil on Thursday night at Suratkal has added to the tension, though police say the two incidents are not linked. Prohibitory orders are in force in and around the areas where the incidents have occurred. Meanwhile, building pressure on the party and government to take action against the murder of Praveen, several youth wing leaders have resigned from their positions. Striking a tough posture, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that he is willing to adapt the “Yogi Adityanath model” in Karnataka if necessary.

2. Karnataka Forest Department flagged off International Tiger Day celebrations today at 6.30 a.m. at Aranya Bhavan in Malleswaram. A wildlife photography exhibition is being organized to mark the day by Wildlife Tales at Garuda Mall on Magrath Road in Bengaluru. The exhibition will be inaugurated at 3 p.m. and continues till July 31.

3. All India Trade Union Congress, Bangalore District Committee, is organising a protest against price rise and imposition of GST on essential commodities at Freedom Park from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Centre for Budget and Policy Studies is organising the Poornima Vyasulu Memorial programme. There will be conversations on ‘Freedom and Creativity’ from 6.10 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. The participants include Prof. Gita Sen, Dr. Shobha Raghuram, Prof. Shreelata Rao Seshadri and Nemichandra Malhotra. Remembering Poornima Vyasulu by IIMB friends and colleagues will be held from 7.15 p.m. to 7.55 p.m. The programme will be held at Wadia Hall, B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi.

5. Ramanagaram district authorities, State Tourism Department and Karnataka Janapada Parishat and Department of Kannada and Culture are jointly organising 32nd State-level kite festival. It will be held at district playground in Ramanagar at 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. General body meeting of Hubballi-Dharwad municipal council at 11 a.m. in Hubballi.

2. More support pours in for "Start Infosys Hubballi" campaign. Now Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) extends support.

From South Karnataka

1. To mark International Tiger Day, a lantana removal drive is being launched at Bandipur under MGNREGA, cycle jatha and release of quarterly newsletter pertaining to the tiger reserve too are planned.

2. Food Corporation of India to showcase its facilities in a bid to create awareness on its role in stocking of food and distribution to the public.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje to inaugurate “Ujwala Bharatha, Ujwala Bhavishya Vidyuth @2047” at Government First Grade College, Hebbri, at 11 a.m. Ministers V. Sunilk Kumar and S. Angara will attend.

2. District Administrations to hold mock drills of gas leak in Udupi and Mangaluru.