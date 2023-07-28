July 28, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. A day after Congress Legislature Party meeting on July 27, all eyes are on how the party leadership has resolved discontentment among the MLAs, who are unhappy over being denied ministerial berths and are demanding more funds for their constituencies. The Chief Minister has promised monthly meetings with them to address their issues.

2. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will on Friday launch a prototype of an electric bus. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy flagged off the bus at BMTC Central Office, Shanthinagar, at 10 a.m.

3. Heavy rains continue in some parts of Karnataka. Restrictions imposed on tourists arriving in some famous spots, especially in Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and other districts. While some areas in north Karnataka have received heavy rainfall, there are large patches within some districts that are yet to get sufficient rains. Farmers demand that taluks be considered the unit for drought declaration, and not districts.

4. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari will be sworn in as judge of the High Court of Karnataka on Friday. The welcome address will be by Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council. The ceremony will be held in Court Hall No. 1, Principal Bench, High Court of Karnataka at 10.15 a.m.

5. Minister for Tourism, Parliament Affairs and Law H.K. Patil will inaugurate the India International Travel Mart’s travel and tourism exhibition at Hall No. A, Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Ballari Road, 12 p.m

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation council holds its monthly general body meeting today. Mayor Jayananda Anchan presides.

2. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal S. Vaidya speaks at the annual day of College of Fisheries in Mangaluru.

3. The BJP will hold a protest in front of the office of Udupi Superintendent of Police demanding comprehensive investigation into alleged voyeurism incident at a para-medical college. This is a day after NCW member Khusbhu Sundar visited the college and said it was too premature to comment on it.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Corporation council meeting today.

2. National Real Estate Development Council holds discussion with stakeholders on Brand Mysuru and Greater Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

Kendriya Vidyalaya Kalaburagi, in collaboration with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, celebrates 3rd anniversary of successful implementation of NEP 2020.

