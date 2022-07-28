Top news developments in Karnataka on July 28, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Mourners surround the vehicles of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, and Minister of State for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport S. Angara at Bellare when they came to pay tributes to Praveen Nettaru, a BJP activist who was murdered, on July 27, 2022.

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Outrage expressed by party workers in coastal Karnataka over the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru forced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to announce, at a press meet convened past midnight, cancellation of ‘Janotsava’ event that was planned to mark his one-year tenure today. Instead, the Chief Minister is holding a meeting with top bureaucrats and then addressing a press meet to announce special schemes on the day for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

2. Samyuktha Horata-Karnataka is announcing today the details of State-level protest on July 31 demanding that the government bring in a law to ensure minimum support price to crops. They will also give details of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan convention on August 9.

3. Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board is holding water adalats today in a few subdivisions of Bengaluru city from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. District administration in Chamarajanagar and Kodagu to inaugurate Ujwal Bharat Ujwal Bhavishya program as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and highlight the future plans of the power sector and the achievements so far.

2. A day-long awareness drive to eschew the use of plastic to be conducted across major markets in Mysuru by members of the Mysuru unit of the Akhila Bharartheeya Grahak Panchayat

From north Karnataka

Kannada activists object to Maharashtra government announcing free admission to students in border areas in universities in that State.