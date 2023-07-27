July 27, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

1. Congress legislature party meeting today. The contentious issue of MLAs not getting funds for their constituencies is expected to make it stormy. State unit chief and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has asked legislators to focus on guarantee schemes, while MLAs are seeking sanction for other works.

2. Cabinet meeting today. One of the important issues on the agenda is milk price. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sought a hike of ₹3 per litre.

3. Rains continue unabated in many parts of Karnataka. There have been 38 deaths in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon.

4. Biocon Foundation is organizing the 4th edition of Oral Cancer Task Force (OCTF) conference on the theme ‘Amplifying Voices: Advocacy for Oral Cancer Equity and Access’. It will also announce the launch of open source map on oral cancer.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), in collaboration with Echo Network, will be organizing the 58th anniversary celebration of VITM today. As part of the celebration, Heart for Earth festival will be organized, and it will be inaugurated by Prof. Rohini Balakrishnan, Professor, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc., Bengaluru. She will deliver a talk on ‘Voices of the Earth’, and launch the mobile app of VITM. VITM has also arranged an exhibition, workshop and storytelling sessions. The programme will be held in the VITM premises on Kasturba Road from 11.15 a.m. onwards.

6. Inauguration of Hunasamaranahalli lake, ahead of World Nature conservation Day. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Ankur Mittal, Managing Director of Lowe’s India, will participate. Hunasamaranahalli lake, 10.30 a.m.

7. RED Health and HCG Hospital are launching Red 8-10 minutes ambulance services in Bengaluru. Hospital premises, HCG Towers, P. Kalinga Rao Road, Sampangiram Nagar at 12 noon.

8. B.M.S. College for Women will present Kalaparv, an inter-collegiate cultural fiesta, Raj B. Shetty, actor-director, is a guest. The programme will be held in B.M.S. College of Engineering premises at 9.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

National Commission for Women member Khushboo Sundar to visit Udupi paramedical college in connection with alleged voyeurism incident.

From north Karnataka

International symposium on blockchain and Artificial Intelligence at G.K. Law College in Hubballi at 10 a.m. Barrister from New South Wales Chandrika Subramanian to speak on ‘Blockchain and Ethico Legal Aspects’ at 12.15 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Foundation Day of University of Mysore, lecture by Vijnan University Vice Chancellor and former IIIT Allahabad Director Prof. P. Nagabhushan.

2. Free distribution of artificial limbs to the needy by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement.